Digital Signage-Centric Golf Tourney Set For InfoComm Eve

April 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Industry veteran Kevin Cosbey has been pulling together somewhat informal golf days ahead of industry events for a few years, and the responses and experiences have been good enough to prompt a more formalized tournament, just ahead of Infocomm in a few weeks.

The 1st Annual Velasea & Snap Install Golf Tournament will run at Rio Secco Golf Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with a shotgun start, food and, this will shock you, drinks.

The fun and futility starts at 9:30, so it will be done by early afternoon – allowing enough time for people to also get back to the Strip and maybe attend a particularly big event later in the day, an AVIXA-organized evening at the Sphere.

Velasea is the specialty computing solutions company Cosbey joined about a year ago, taking on the role of Director of Embedded Solutions. A lot of people know him from his years at Seneca (Arrow) and before that AOPEN. Minneapolis-based Snap Install does guess what, and is a serial sponsorer (is that a word?) of industry networking events.

The companies who regularly chip in to make these things happen don’t get enough appreciation and respect! There are all kinds of companies that always have people at these things, but never back them through sponsorships. Just saying …

If you want to get added to a foursome, or register your own crew, reach out directly to Cosbey at kevin.cosbey@velasea.com

Course looks nice! It is way south, the west side of Henderson.

I have not played golf since, I think, 2019, and it was once that year …so I don’t think I’ll put myself (and whoever would be stuck with me on a team) though that horror show. In chin-scratching Hmmmm mode about this.