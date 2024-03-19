Las Vegas Sphere To Host InfoComm Kick-Off Event In June

March 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

When I was chatting late last year with the AVIXA folks about doing another mixer at InfoComm for June 2024, I suggested the ideal night would be the eve of the show opening. I was told, vaguely, that another event was in the works for that night that would create a significant conflict.

Something at The Sphere, I thought, and my Spidey Senses were working … for a change!

The big pro AV trade show – owned and operated by AVIXA – has announced what it calls An Evening at Sphere, for Tuesday, June 11.

The event begins with a reception in the Atrium, where, through one-of-a-kind immersive technology experiences created specifically for Sphere, guests will gain a better understanding of how technology amplifies our human potential. The guests will then enter the main venue bowl for a multi-sensory cinematic experience – Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth.

InfoComm attendees are invited to purchase tickets; seating is limited and subject to first-come, first-served availability.

“Sphere is the perfect setting to welcome pro AV professionals from around the world to kick off InfoComm 2024 – this evening will leave attendees energized for the trade show and inspired by the magic created by pro AV,” says Rochelle Richardson, the AVIXA SVP who runs InfoComm.

An Evening at Sphere tickets are available through show registration at www.infocommshow.org. All tickets must be purchased through InfoComm’s registration site, and this event is limited and subject to availability. InfoComm exhibitors can purchase available suites and learn more by contacting exhibitsales@avixa.org.

6-8 p.m. Reception and interactive experiences in the atrium

8 p.m. Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth (it runs for about an hour)

Big pro AV integrator AVI Systems is the presenting sponsor for the evening.

I dunno how much tickets cost, but have asked. I think you can find out by registering, but that’s a bit of an exercise, and I go down a separate path registering as press. That’s free, but my Faustian Bargain there is getting put on the email pitch lists of 100s of companies.

A quick run through Ticketmaster suggests tickets are roughly $100-$150 USD for 7 pm shows mid-week.

The digital signage industry mixer at InfoComm will happen, by the way, but on the Thursday night – in a partnership with Bryan Meszaros, who has been doing the excellent Experience United Social Club events at industry trade shows, on nights other than Sixteen:Nine mixers. Doing one together for InfoComm made a pile of sense.

Tickets for that will go up in April. Watch this space. We have almost all of the sponsor slots allocated, but maybe room for one or two more (we have a couple of companies still in pondering mode).

I am already planning the ISE Mixer for 2025 in Barcelona. I have half the sponsor slots already sold to returnees, so hit me up by email if you are interested.

No mixer for me at DSE, as the target date is a direct conflict with our grandson’s birthday. I couldn’t be there for his party and get to Vegas in sufficient time to pull the mixer together. I suspect Bryan will do something.