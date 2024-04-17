Big Multimedia Cylinder Display Previewed For Houston Airport’s New Int’l Terminal

April 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

When I spoke with Thibaut Duverneix of the Montreal creative studio Gentilhomme on a recent podcast, he alluded to work that was underway for a big multimedia display piece at the main airport in Houston, Texas.

It won’t be live until some time in 2025, but Gentilhomme presumably has the OK from the airport to promote what’s in the works.

The Oculus will be a 2,000-square-foot cylindrical media feature that links the international departures and arrivals hall at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

This media feature ​includes a sophisticated display and control system. It was designed to display high quality creative and generative multimedia content.

Vertically drawing eyes upward towards a natural light filled space, the Oculus will serve as a looking glass into the city. Through this lens, the content will showcase the Houston region and welcome visitors.

Showcasing diverse and thought-provoking content on the Oculus’ giant display, the feature will not only capture the attention of travelers but also elevate the airport’s image as a cultural hub.

Gentilhomme, which has done some amazing work the airports in Orlando and Nashville, is prime on all the creative stuff.

Ford AV and Burns Engineering are contracted to put it together, it will be a Nanolumens display and it looks like the media server/show control will be from Smart Monkeys.