Giant Bobblehead To Greet Fans At Braves Home-Opener, From Nearby Mesh LED Display

April 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

When the Atlanta Braves have their home opener today at Truist Park, there will be a giant bobblehead visible just off in the distance from the stadium, gesturing and waving at fans.

An animated bobblehead version of Braves all-star Ronald Acuña, Jr. has been developed to run on the big mesh LED attached to one side, high-up, of TK Elevator’s 420-feet tall Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) tower at The Battery Atlanta.

The video piece, which uses some modest visual illusion trickery to make it look like the character is in a giant elevator, will run ahead of every Braves home game on what is a mesh display from Nanolumens, which is also based in Atlanta. The fun piece was put together by the ball club, TK Elevator, architectural design firm Gensler and building tenants in the Battery Atlanta district.

The screen is eight storeys high, attached to the side of a building used to test elevator technology – hence the height.