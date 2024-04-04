InfoComm Digital Signage Mixer Registration Going Live Mid-April

April 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I’m getting emails now asking about the digital signage industry mixer planned for InfoComm in June – particularly since I suggested the registration window will open in April.

That will happen the week after next, as some final things get sorted before the publish button gets pushed.

This mixer is a joint effort of Bryan Meszaros, who runs the experience design agency OpenEye Global, and Sixteen:Nine. Bryan has done a pile of XUSC industry events that have been similar but different to Sixteen:Nine Mixers. He gets much more thematic than me, and we’ve happily co-existed. These things are a LOT of work to pull off, and I will loudly note that he has been carrying much of the water so far on this thing. Which is much appreciated. Two mixers in two months (DSE and ISE) was a wee bit exhausting, so doing another at InfoComm, on my own, was not in the cards.

The next Sixteen:Nine Mixer will be during ISE in Barcelona in early 2025. I’m already planning that one and taking on sponsors. No DSE mixer. Conflict with grandson Beau’s 3rd birthday party.

The InfoComm event will be at a fun darts-themed place in the Palazzo, on the Thursday night during InfoComm. We have almost all of the sponsors needed to cover off costs, but could MAYBE take one more. We have one that is still on the internal approvals bubble, and they may be in, but may not be.

Look for registrations to start, most likely, on April 15. We have a firm launch date and time, but I don’t want to set that in concrete just yet, as shit happens.