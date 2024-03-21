167-Foot-Tall, Three-Sided Marquee Switches On At Fontainebleau On LV Strip

March 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a new LED marquee on the Las Vegas Strip that’s interesting because of the way it is integrated into the side of the resort building, and how it has three sides, including a thin vertical strip between the two north and south-facing main displays.

It is 167-foot-tall and now running on one side of the new-ish Fontainebleau resort – that huge aqua-colored glass tower that sat empty for years on the Strip, up past Circus Circus and before the Sahara.

The manufacturer is Yaham, a Chinese display firm that seems to win a lopsided amount of business in Vegas. I just wrote the other day about a huge Yaham board on a parking garage down by the NFL stadium.