Good Video Explores “Single Pane Of Glass” Approach To Airport Digital Signage

February 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is quite a good, not at all sales-y video case study about what was done to upgrade and harmonize the 900 or so screen network at the main airport in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The video was developed by Toronto-based MS software company Omnivex, who provided the platform, working with integrator Radiant Technology Group, out of Columbus, Ohio.

The video gets into the goal of thinking of the overall network as a single pane of glass that can be managed off one system, and be data-driven. It’s the sort of thing that’s right in the wheelhouse of Omnivex, which was talking up the importance of data integration for digital signage 20 years ago, and actually had a product called DataPipe.

I like this sort of video because it shows what was done, gets deeply into the thinking, and doesn’t bore the pants off viewers with long passages about how different companies were SO AWESOME to work with.