Minneapolis Airport Adds Four Big LG LED Displays For Messaging, Advertising

December 15, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has lit up a set of four very large direct view LED displays in concourses that are positioned as airport messaging, but will undoubtedly get monetized via advertising.

“Digital displays allow us to maximize the use of overhead space at our exit escalators, which was previously used to hang printed messages. We now can schedule and convey important information and offer local businesses a big, bright, bold way to get their messaging in front of visitors,” says Eduardo Valencia, the CIO for the commission that manages MSP and several regional airports.

Each escalator area now includes a large 2.9mm LG display mounted above a smaller ticker-type display with a 2.5mm pixel pitch. The big South Exit main display is vertically oriented, standing at 14.75 feet wide and more than 21.3 feet tall, while the North Exit main display is mounted in landscape and is 14.75 feet wide and 8.2 feet tall.

Both use LG’s half cabinets, which allow designers to snug in some extra LED in areas where a full width cabinet won’t fit.

The displays add to a digital footprint of more than 800 LG flat panels around the airport.

LG PR says the displays were sourced through Bluum Technology, a solutions-focused project designer and technology reseller, and are operated with a custom UX developed by Radiant Technology Group, which then taps into Omnivex’s digital signage software platform.

“We created a personalized application for MSP using Omnivex’s platform to optimize workflows and manage content for the large LG DVLED walls,” says Doug Freutel, Vice President and Visionary at Radiant Technology Group. “Behind the scenes our digital signage controller creates operational efficiencies with the ability for authorized staff to customize and schedule graphics, personalized messaging and more in a simple and secure manner.”

The new personalized digital signage controller empowers MSP and authorized end users to create automated daily content schedules and deploy new graphics immediately through a single click. The airport’s digital signage network syncs real-time data to present updated information such as new arrival times, without requiring any human interaction or manual trigger.

“The airport’s digital display network used to have numerous different brands of displays and content management systems that each required individual maintenance and labor-intensive content updates,” Valencia explains. “One of our core goals during the renovation was to simplify and standardize as many aspects as possible, from maintenance to content creation. For seamless continuity across our digital signage network, we used single suppliers for displays (LG) and content management (Omnivex).”

The provided images suggest these big displays would be used for guiding passengers, but screen time will undoubtedly be sold by whatever media company has the concession at that big airport. You don’t need 15 foot tall screens to point the way to the baggage claim zone. But by owning the displays, that probably makes it a lot easier to do things like post emergency notices and other mission-critical information, without needing to contact the media owner/operator.