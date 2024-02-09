Clarification: ISE 2025 Exhibit Space Not Fully Sold Out, But Bookings Already Exceed 2024

February 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The ISE trade show people have reached out to say that while re-booking for 2025 has been very strong, exhibit space is NOT totally booked out, as was suggested here a few days ago.

However, exhibit stand space reservations are already up 10% from 2024, which was a record.

Not sure where I saw the original information about the hall being all booked out, but it would have been a resource I trust. Doesn’t matter.

The company that puts on the annual show, Munich-based Integrated Systems Events, sent me a statement from show managing director Mike Blackman – essentially saying there is still some space available … but chop-chop on making plans.

“ISE 2024 was our most successful show ever – and the re-booking process during the show was no exception. During the show, exhibitors can re-book, they are all given appointments for rebooking – and then after the show, ISE opens up the process to more companies.

The very strong demand for exhibition space has led us to expand our availability by opening up Hall 8.1, enhancing opportunities for showcasing innovation and engagement.

Already, ISE 2025 is shaping up to be even larger than the record-breaking ISE 2024 with over 10% increase in reserved space compared to the previous year. While we haven’t reached full capacity yet, we eagerly welcome inquiries from companies interested in exhibiting, ensuring a diverse and vibrant showcase at ISE 2025.”