ISE 2025 Stands Already Booked Solid

February 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Another indicator that ISE is resonating very nicely with the AV/IT community is that it is already fully booked for 2025, which will be run during the first week of February in Barcelona.

A lot of exhibitor requests for larger areas couldn’t be honored for next year because of the demand. The show is opening Hall 8 for next year, which is waaaaaaay at the very back. I went there once last year for an audio demo and I was thinking, as I marched along, that this felt like walking to the remote terminal used by budget airlines at big airports.

The good news is that the primary digital signage area will be Hall 4 instead of Hall 6, so next door to the big pro AV brands like LG, Samsung, etc.

The Fira Gran Via is also constructing a “Hall Zero” new building but it is a couple of years out from being available. I heard suggestions the industry is flat, at least in Europe, but something is clearly happening, The UAE/Saudi Arabia market is particularly strong.