Winners And High Commendations From Last Night’s Global Digital Signage Awards

January 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The winners and companies with entries that ALMOST won – getting High Commendations instead – were announced last night for the global Digital Signage Awards, at a dinner in Barcelona that directly followed the Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer.

The categories were reinvented and rewritten for this edition of the awards to boost their relevance and also find a way for projects that don’t have high profiles or big budgets to also get recognized and celebrated.

So while the list below includes some very big and expensive projects at airports, more modest work, as well as technical efforts, are also celebrated.

The room was packed and the drinks were flowing. Alan Dedicoat, the UK announcer best known for being the voice of the national lottery and a couple of ballroom dancing shows on TV, was back as host and once again very cheeky and befuddled by all the technology talk.

A very good sign that this played out as hoped is that top marks went to a little company in Tuscany, Italy – for a truly omnichannel project that incorporated digital signage screens, interactive displays and mobile to help promote businesses, services and events in the municipality of Castagneto Carducci.

The magenta bow-tied crew was very happy.

Here are the Winners and those getting High Commendations:

Innovative and Impactful Digital Out Of Home Advertising



Winner: SNA Displays for TSX Broadway

Immersive and Experiential Environments



Winner: Gentilhomme (above) – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C

Results-Driving, Customer-Facing Solutions

Winner: TRISON UK – Foot Locker

Relevant, Timely Data-Driven Displays And Creative

Winner: Synect – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C

High Commendation: 444 Digital – Sustainability Hub

Omni-Channel Design and Execution

Winner: Live Signage – Live Castagneto: Enhancing Local Experience through Dynamic Digital Signage

High Commendation: Electrosonic – View Boston

Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage



Winner: Art of Context – Common Use Boarding Solution – Logan Airport Terminal E

High Commendation: Electrosonic – View Boston

Superior Technical and Project Design

Winner: Synect – Passenger 360 at OrlandoTerminal C

Temporary/Pop-up Projects

Winner: Electrosonic – CHAOS #501 at The Gagosian Gallery

Workplace

Winner: 444 Digital – Republic London

High Commendation: Three10 – BMW Design Center

DOOH Advertising Campaigns



Winner: Travel Texas

Retail Marketing and Messaging



Winner: A&H Corporation – EDIYA Coffee – Four Seasons Project

Helpful Information

Winner: Delta Airlines – Elevating the Passenger Experience

High Commendation: Gentilhomme – Nashville International Airport – Grand Lobby

Excellence in the presentation of signage that relays useful, timely non-marketing information, whether that’s in a busy airport, a crowded waiting room, or complicated public or private space.

Large-format Digital Canvases



Winner: Moment Factory – The Orchard at Hamad International Airport (Qatar)

High Commendation: Gentilhomme– Nashville International Airport – Grand Lobby

Interactive Design

Winner: Gentilhomme – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C

Subscriptions, Curated Content, Templates and Media Integrations

Winner: Valotalive – Neste – Data Transparency and

Improving Employee Engagement

Innovation in Management and Control Software

Winner: Synect – MCO Terminal C Visual Ecosystem/Passenger360

Innovation in Display Technology



Winner: LED Studio – V-Poster

High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud Technologies

Winner: Korbyt – Machine Learning Broadcast

Difference-making Infrastructure

Winner: Peerless-AV – SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System

Clever, Intuitive Interactive Technologies

Winner: TRISON UK – Foot Locker EU In-Store Digital Experiences

Customer and Partner Support

Winner: Entwined – Yes Optus Bourke Street

Outstanding Individual

Winner: Florian Rotberg, Invidis.

This was my call as head judge, as opposed to an entry. Florian and his business partner Stefan Schieker have been everywhere in the last couple of years – events around the globe, special reports, consulting, speeches and the content they produce for their German language news site.

Well deserved. A good man. Wish I had his energy level.

Outstanding Company

Winner: Livesignage – Painting the Future with Magenta

Big congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and hat tip to companies who make the effort to enter awards.

You can download the winner list here …