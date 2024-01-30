Winners And High Commendations From Last Night’s Global Digital Signage Awards
January 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes
The winners and companies with entries that ALMOST won – getting High Commendations instead – were announced last night for the global Digital Signage Awards, at a dinner in Barcelona that directly followed the Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer.
The categories were reinvented and rewritten for this edition of the awards to boost their relevance and also find a way for projects that don’t have high profiles or big budgets to also get recognized and celebrated.
So while the list below includes some very big and expensive projects at airports, more modest work, as well as technical efforts, are also celebrated.
The room was packed and the drinks were flowing. Alan Dedicoat, the UK announcer best known for being the voice of the national lottery and a couple of ballroom dancing shows on TV, was back as host and once again very cheeky and befuddled by all the technology talk.
A very good sign that this played out as hoped is that top marks went to a little company in Tuscany, Italy – for a truly omnichannel project that incorporated digital signage screens, interactive displays and mobile to help promote businesses, services and events in the municipality of Castagneto Carducci.
The magenta bow-tied crew was very happy.
Here are the Winners and those getting High Commendations:
Innovative and Impactful Digital Out Of Home Advertising
Winner: SNA Displays for TSX Broadway
Immersive and Experiential Environments
Winner: Gentilhomme (above) – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C
Results-Driving, Customer-Facing Solutions
Winner: TRISON UK – Foot Locker
Relevant, Timely Data-Driven Displays And Creative
Winner: Synect – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C
High Commendation: 444 Digital – Sustainability Hub
Omni-Channel Design and Execution
Winner: Live Signage – Live Castagneto: Enhancing Local Experience through Dynamic Digital Signage
High Commendation: Electrosonic – View Boston
Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage
Winner: Art of Context – Common Use Boarding Solution – Logan Airport Terminal E
High Commendation: Electrosonic – View Boston
Superior Technical and Project Design
Winner: Synect – Passenger 360 at OrlandoTerminal C
Temporary/Pop-up Projects
Winner: Electrosonic – CHAOS #501 at The Gagosian Gallery
Workplace
Winner: 444 Digital – Republic London
High Commendation: Three10 – BMW Design Center
DOOH Advertising Campaigns
Winner: Travel Texas
Retail Marketing and Messaging
Winner: A&H Corporation – EDIYA Coffee – Four Seasons Project
Helpful Information
Winner: Delta Airlines – Elevating the Passenger Experience
High Commendation: Gentilhomme – Nashville International Airport – Grand Lobby
Large-format Digital Canvases
Winner: Moment Factory – The Orchard at Hamad International Airport (Qatar)
High Commendation: Gentilhomme– Nashville International Airport – Grand Lobby
Interactive Design
Winner: Gentilhomme – Orlando International Airport – Terminal C
Subscriptions, Curated Content, Templates and Media Integrations
Winner: Valotalive – Neste – Data Transparency and
Improving Employee Engagement
Innovation in Management and Control Software
Winner: Synect – MCO Terminal C Visual Ecosystem/Passenger360
Innovation in Display Technology
Winner: LED Studio – V-Poster
High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud Technologies
Winner: Korbyt – Machine Learning Broadcast
Difference-making Infrastructure
Winner: Peerless-AV – SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System
Clever, Intuitive Interactive Technologies
Winner: TRISON UK – Foot Locker EU In-Store Digital Experiences
Customer and Partner Support
Winner: Entwined – Yes Optus Bourke Street
Outstanding Individual
Winner: Florian Rotberg, Invidis.
This was my call as head judge, as opposed to an entry. Florian and his business partner Stefan Schieker have been everywhere in the last couple of years – events around the globe, special reports, consulting, speeches and the content they produce for their German language news site.
Well deserved. A good man. Wish I had his energy level.
Outstanding Company
Winner: Livesignage – Painting the Future with Magenta
Big congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and hat tip to companies who make the effort to enter awards.
You can download the winner list here …
