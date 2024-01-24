SignageOS Bulks Up Expert Services Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Power-User Partner SignageLab

January 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Czech software firm signageOS has bulked up its ability to do custom implementations and integrations of its core products by acquiring one of its most hands-on customers Signagelab, a digital signage solutions provider and professional services company.

The deal means signageOS can expand what it calls its Expert Services arm – non-standard work on the hardware-agnostic device management platform CloudControl, the developer platform DevSpace, and the out-of-box, ready-to-use HTML5 playback engine, ProPlayer.

From PR:

This strategic step is driven and fueled by a long-term elevation of demand for signageOS’s involvement in the integration and implementation phases of its technology in various enterprise-level projects by partners and customers. With a proven history of serving large enterprise customers, this acquisition amplifies signageOS’s capacity to empower its partners to cater to the distinctive requirements of large businesses seeking scalable digital signage solutions.

signageOS partners and customers can now tap into an even broader portfolio of onboarding and integration services as well as very popular remote takeovers and operational support that are key for expanding and operating large-scale digital signage networks.

Furthermore, signageOS will capitalize on Signagelab’s team talent and extensive expertise in developing customized players and subsequently utilize its APIs to enhance the signageOS ProPlayer offering. This approach aims to meet the growing demand from major clients by delivering efficient, quick-to-deploy, and highly-personalized solutions on top of the signageOS infrastructure under very short timelines.

“I’m very happy and enthusiastic about the evolution of our long-term partnership with Signagelab that dates way back,” says CEO and founder Stan Richter. “Mostly because it is such a natural fit for both companies for so many reasons and also because of what it will enable us to accomplish in the future. David and Tomas have managed to build a company with the single tightest integration to signageOS technology and pulled off some exciting enterprise-level implementations over the past few years. We’ve been working with them closely over the past years and recognized their proficiency in our technology, and quickly realized what impact we could jointly make if we operated as one company.”

“This strategic move underscores our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the digital signage industry and supporting our partners while doing so. Our newly expanded Expert Services team will significantly improve our ability to even more assist our partners and customers while leveraging our products and infrastructure.”

“We are all excited about becoming part of the signageOS team,” says Signagelab CEO and Co-Founder David Sauer. “It is marking a significant milestone in our company journey. Given that our products and services were already entirely built on signageOS technology, we were all aware of how innovative and disrupting their approach to digital signage was. By joining forces, we aim to enhance the capabilities of signageOS products and services and benefit the whole signageOS ecosystem of partners and customers.”

Signagelab has been operating as a B2B-focused solution that was fully integrated and built on top of the signageOS infrastructure. I met the guys last year at ISE and, being unfamiliar with the company, was surprised to learn they had a CMS that effectively sat on top of the signageOS toolset.

Like signageOS, the company is based in Prague – though for marketing and business reasons signageOS presents itself as a San Francisco company.

The company is one of the sponsors of next week’s digital signage mixer at ISE.