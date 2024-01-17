AVIXA Creating “Impact Fund” Honoring Pro AV Industry Vet Brad Sousa

January 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice tribute and legacy for a well-known and much-loved pro AV industry veteran who passed away early and unexpectedly last year: an “impact fund” in his honor.

Brad Sousa was the CTO of AVI Systems and served on the AVIXA Board of Directors. He passed away on Nov. 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas, while at a company event.

The AVIXA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has created the Brad Sousa Impact Fund “to support the Foundation’s work with a key focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals and their understanding of each other’s overlapping needs. The AVIXA Foundation provides access to AV skills education, career pathways, and valuable hands-on experiences to inspire the next generation of leaders in the audiovisual industry.”

Sousa was on a track to eventually be the Chairman of the AVIXA Board, and he served on the board of the AVIXA Foundation.

From the announcement of the fund:

Whether in the home or in the workplace, Brad lived a life loving not just with words or speech but with actions and in truth. He was known to say, “Influence is the counterfeit of impact.” He was committed to making a difference in all his pursuits, whether personal or professional. It is with this lesson of his in mind that the AVIXA Foundation created the Brad Sousa Impact Fund.

Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems, shared, “Brad joined AVI Systems more than 15 years ago and was instrumental in elevating our industry and the work our employees do across industries and around the world. Establishing this fund in his name is a fitting continuation of that work.”

The Chairman of the AVIXA Foundation Board, Cristiano Mazza, CTS, said, “We wish to help keep Brad’s legacy alive through the establishment of this fund to help support the educational and charitable work of the Foundation with an unending focus on having a true impact and making a real difference in not only the lives and careers of individuals who enter into the audiovisual industry, but through them, on the future of the industry itself.”

Sarah Joyce, Executive Director of the Foundation, added, “We look forward to working with Brad’s family and the Foundation Board to specifically identify programs and opportunities around the world which can benefit from the financial resources that this effort will make available. These could take the form of supporting training in the trade, scholarships, or direct support of existing educational programs. The key factor the Foundation Board will consider is the potential impact the funding will have on creating synergies between the worlds of audiovisual technology and digital transformation – a topic that Brad was so passionate about.”

Janele Sousa, Brad’s wife, shared, “While the hole that Brad has left in this world will never be filled, it is with great pride and joy that I see this opportunity for Brad’s passion to help others and passion to advance the audiovisual industry be combined in the form of a lasting legacy to his career and life.”

The AVIXA Foundation will announce more details on the Brad Sousa Impact Fund and how to contribute later this year.

I don’t think I ever met Brad, but it was clear in the wake of his passing that he had huge love and respect in pro AV circles.