AVI Systems CTO Sousa Passes Away At Company Event

November 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage and particularly the pro AV industry lost a well-known and evidently much liked veteran last night – with the CTO of big US integrator AVI Systems passing away while at a company event in Austin, Texas.

Brad Sousa was in Austin with 150 other AVI employees for an event known as AVI Live. He was slated to deliver a keynote speech to a large audience today.

“Several AVI leaders were with Brad when he passed, despite all efforts to save him,” AVI’s CEO Jeff Stoebner writes on Linkedin. “He was able to speak with his beloved wife, Janele. Our heart aches for the Sousa family. I know personally that faith and family were first for Brad.”



“Sadly, Brad can’t be replaced. He was a 1 of 1 – a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and industry leader. We would say, Brad is his own “Brand” in our tech industry. As more details become available, we will share those. Please pray for Brad’s family.”