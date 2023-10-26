LED Walls Have Now Been Around Long Enough They’re Aging Out – Like This One At Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall

October 26, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It really doesn’t seem that long ago that LED video walls were just emerging on the market, but we’re already seeing projects with walls that are aging out – like this big set of flanking walls at the entry to the upscale Holt-Renfrew store in equally upscale Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.

The original wall went up in late 2013, and 10 years later, that Nanolumens wall set-up has been swapped out for a new pair of Samsung LED walls in the same positions.

From PR:

With uninterrupted floor-to-ceiling digital displays that reach 28 feet, Holt Renfrew can easily showcase its latest seasonal offerings with crystal-clear precision, static visuals and engaging videos that stand out from the crowded retail experience.

“The importance of designing an exciting in-store shopping experience that encourages customers to engage with a brand has become mission critical for a number of our partners,” says James Arndt, who runs the Enterprise Business Division at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Working with the team at Holt Renfrew, we designed a custom digital display solution that delivers a memorable shopping moment for visitors.”

Challenged by a degrading digital display made up of three individual strips of LED screens on both sides of the entryway, Holt Renfrew Yorkdale chose to partner with Samsung Canada as a trusted brand in digital signage.

The solution, integrated by Technology Solutions International (TSI) and constructed and installed by GAV MNGT, transformed the former façade into a sprawling and seamless two-part digital display that flanks the entrance. Set against the elegant and modern architecture of the store, the large-scale displays seamlessly commands shopper attention.

Holt Renfrew chose the IEA series LED displays from Samsung due to the product’s versatility. The cost-efficient price point allows the displays to be custom fit for a space, with a larger and lighter screen that cuts down on installation costs. In addition, LED HDR delivers true-to-life picture presentation, which ensures colours retain their accuracy and hue even at peak brightness settings or in dimly lit indoor environments. Stunning picture quality and custom-fit capabilities make the Samsung IEA series LED displays an ideal choice for today’s modern retailer.

This is the original version, which had creative from a then little-known company called Moment Factory.