Chilean Bakery Uses Digital Split-Flap Displays For Full Five-Screen Menu Board

October 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Most of the flip-disc and split-flap installations I’ve seen – old-school mechanical or digital – have tended to be single screens that are used more for the visual novelty than as a functional communications tool – which was the main use for the original spinning and chattering status board displays at airports and rail stations.

I wrote last week about the Belgian company Presentation Point having its Split Flap TV product used in a new apparel store in NYC.

Here’s a much more extensive use of the technology, for thoroughly functional purposes, at a bakery-cafe in Santiago, Chile. There are are five screens running the digital split-flap CMS software to show menus and pricing, as well as announcements and promotions.

Companies like Vestaboard, Oat Foundry and Breakfast all make and market mechanical displays that behave much as the old school ones did back in the 50s and 60s.

Here’s a video …