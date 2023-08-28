LG Ad Fills Full Height Of World’s Tallest Building

August 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a campaign for Korean electronics giant LG, as part of a new global branding campaign using some of the biggest illuminated structures to get noticed.

In this case, it is the side of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which has since 2010 been recognized as the tallest man-made structure in the world, standing at a height of 828 meters (2,722 feet). The building is covered with structural fins that were retrofitted with addressable LED lights.

This podcast with technology supplier SACO gets into what’s on the building. The same company is the supplier of the LED technology lighting up the giant Sphere in Las Vegas.

This is not the first time ads have run on the skyscraper. There is this Batman promo, for example …

But the simple red-white LG branding and statement show this sort of thing can visually pop.