Bat Signal Flashes In Movie Promo Running On World’s Tallest Ad Display

March 4, 2022 by Dave Haynes

The tallest building on the planet – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – is clad in LED light sticks that have enabled it to show visuals like very basic messages, huge photos and things like country colors. But I hadn’t really thought about the skyscraper’s media facade having tight enough pixels to run multimedia campaigns.

I was wrong.

This is the 828-meter-tall tower running a full-motion spot for the new Batman movie on its full upside-down narrow V shape. It’s not super-crisp, by any means, but the weakness in clarity is more than counter-balanced by the pure scale of the thing.

The media firm Grand Visual posted about it on Linkedin, so I will assume they played a direct role in either the spot or the media placement, or both!

Here’s a video:

The side of the tower facing the Dubai Mall and all the other commercial and residential stuff around it, and the coastline beyond, is clad in more than 28 km of LED light sticks and adds up to 1,139,144 RGB pixels.

The screen was first lit up at the very end of 2018, but a Google Image Search confirms the work until now has been more about interesting ambient visuals, logos and statements.

The lighting was supplied and s driven by the Montreal firm Saco, which is also the company doing that HUGE LED wall inside the MSG Sphere that opens next year in Vegas.