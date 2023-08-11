Specialty PC Maker Azulle Touts “Elite” NUC Alternative For Digital Signage, Kiosks

August 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Azulle, a specialty PC manufacturer out of the Miami area, has started marketing a small form-factor PC touted as an alternative to Intel’s Next Unit of Compute design.

Intel recently announced it was discontinuing its direct manufacture and marketing of NUC PCs, but Taiwan’s Asus has an agreement to make and support the NUC product line going forward, and other specialty PC companies use the Intel reference design for NUCs for its own version – often more ruggedized to meet commercial demands.

In this case, Azulle is offering what it calls a highly effective alternative – the Azulle Elite.

From PR:

With its cutting-edge 13th-Gen Raptor Lake CPU, quick-turn configure-to-order advantage, and a host of impressive features, the Elite offers a compelling alternative to the Intel NUC lineup. Azulle’s Elite is the latest model in a series of generational models that have existed for years, now perfected, and designed to fit all enterprise level needs.

Just like its former Intel NUC counterparts, the Elite offers the perfect combination of size, performance, sustainability, and reliability to power modern businesses. The sleek design and small footprint make it an ideal choice for those with limited space. As edge computing devices, all Elite model variants (i3, i5, & i7) can support a variety of uses including kiosks, multiple-display walls, meeting rooms, tele-health, and more.

The company lists digital signage and kiosks among the core use-cases. I haven’t come across Azulle a lot, though I know one company that swears by its PC sticks.