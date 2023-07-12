No NUCs: Intel Getting Out Of Direct Manufacturing Of Mini PCs

July 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Intel has been notifying its ecosystem partners that it is backing out of direct investment its small form factor Next Unit of Computing (NUC) business, sunset-ing its own product line but encouraging partners to keep working with the reference designs.

So specialty computing vendors in the digital signage and pro AV sectors that have their own, perhaps more ruggedized for fit-for-purpose versions of NUCs can and probably will still produce them.

Intel’s statement:

We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments – including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market.

Familiar digital signage media player companies like Seneca, Now Micro and OnLogic have, for example, had their own versions of NUCs. MediaVue Systems might, as well. The Intel-made versions were much liked for their form-factor when they first came out in 2012, but they weren’t necessarily suitable for the harsh environments sometimes presented by digital signage and other AV jobs.

