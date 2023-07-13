Sixteen:Nine Industry Mixers Coming Together Nicely For DSE 2023 And ISE 2024

July 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Somewhat remarkably, I have my act together and am already well along in planning the next couple of Sixteen:Nine digital signage industry networking mixers.

Sponsorships are already fully allocated for the Dec. 3 mixer in Las Vegas, aligned with Digital Signage Experience. Sorry if you wanted to sponsor and didn’t get pitched, but past sponsors get first dibs and all but one were back.

That event is again at the reliable, familiar and handy Hard Rock Cafe on the Vegas Strip. Same format, etc, etc. As someone said to me recently: “It ain’t broke, so don’t try to fix it.”

We register about 400 and that registration engine will go live in October. It’s on a Sunday night, which is a bit odd, but that owes to DSE and LDI having to shuffle dates around a bit to create as much time distance as possible from the F1 race being held on the Strip – amazing for ticketholders but an F5 clusterf*ck for traffic, hotel prices, flights and so on.

I have three sponsorships left (of eight) for the mixer that will run Jan. 29th in Barcelona, held during ISE week. That one will also be at the same venue as this year’s, and will be associated with the global Digital Signage Awards that will be handed out at a dinner upstairs in the same location.

The venue got very good reviews for its park pavilion setting, but it was a bit of a mess trying to get taxis in and out of there, because it is on a hill in a city park. We’ll do some work ahead of that to make sure people have good directions to hand off to drivers, and also do what we can to get cabs organized for when the mixer breaks up. My Spanish doesn’t extend much beyond Hola! and otra cerveza, por favor – so we’ll try to get someone at the venue to get that sorted.

If your firm is interested in being a part of the best-known, always sold-out digital signage event at industry trade shows, send me a note at dave@sixteen-nine.net and I can send you the sponsor package.

As with the Vegas mixer, the registration window will open later. I may wait until after DSE, just so my brain doesn’t explode.