Entries Now Open For Global Digital Signage Awards

June 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Entries are now being accepted for the global Digital Signage Awards – a judged program that recognizes the best work and new innovations surrounding digital signage and experiential projects.

Sixteen:Nine is a main sponsor of the awards, which will be handed out in February 2024 in Barcelona, during Integrated Systems Europe. Like the awards night held a few months ago now, the dinner event will follow a Sixteen:Nine networking mixer at the same venue, on a hilltop overlooking amazing Barcelona.

The awards categories have been entirely reworked this year to zero in much more on outcomes, as opposed to market segments, as well as do a better job of recognizing innovations by vendors. The revisions also try to find a way that a $25,000 project can compete with a $2.5M one – as we’ve all seen awards given to projects that were more about budget spent than the impacts realized.

The awards are independently judged and there is zero pay-to-play (you can’t overtly or subtly “buy” an award).

This recent post gets into the thinking behind the revised categories …

As I have written numerous times, awards can seem like a pain in the butt to enter when companies are busy and resources are limited. But I will note yet again that people tend to be far more impressed and receptive to companies that can use the term award-winning than those using entirely empty phrases like “leading provider.”

This is the entry page …

Entries close Sept. 30th, so you have time.