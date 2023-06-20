Video: Here’s What Strinko Visual Design Studio Created For Last Week’s InfoComm Mixer

June 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Las Vegas-based Strinko Visual Design Studio did one of the three videos run during last week’s digital signage networking mixer in Orlando, during InfoComm.

Aaron Strinko did a piece that filled the entire 155-foot LED volume at the virtual production studio in Orlando that moonlights as an events venue.

You can see the video from Render Impact here, and I am working on getting something from Jim Nista, the third content producer.

Big thanks to all three, who produced these at no charge for the marketing and awareness benefits, and undoubtedly the hard-to-resist opportunity to create material, not limited by a client brief, for a massive digital canvas.

I was thinking, as well, last week, about some of the parties I attended, and how sponsors are supported. A lot of venues make it pretty hard to recognize and celebrate sponsors visually, and using a mike in a loud bar full of people drinking and chatting doesn’t really work.

Then there’s this … Kinda hard to miss 😉

I always look for venues that have screens that can do sponsor recognition. But I’ve never had anything at this scale.