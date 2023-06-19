Video: Have A Look At What Render Impact Delivered For Last Week’s InfoComm Mixer

June 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I’m hoping to get video of all three of the content pieces that ran at last week’s Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Networking Mixer in Orlando, but for now, here’s a look at the work produced by one of them, Render Impact.

This was shot about an hour before the event opened, and that’s me yakking with AVIXA’s Joe’ Lloyd in one of the little seating areas set up.

Render Impact used a series of visuals that opened and closed on the big 155-foot canvas, so that it could show things like visual illusions.

The content and venue both got great reviews, though there were comments that being 10-15 minutes away from International Drive was an issue for some. Same with registrations in the lead-up, but that was a function mostly of timing and paperwork that would bore you to tears. Suffice to say, it was the first time for this for both AVIXA and Sixteen:Nine, and we learned things. AVIXA was happy. I was happy.

Video is here if it doesn’t embed in your browser or email …