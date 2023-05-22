How Is Business Going In Q2? Let Us Know Via This Quick Digital Signage Industry Survey …

May 22, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Q2 Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI) survey is now online, and companies active in the ecosystems are being asked to take a few minutes and provide their take on the state of the business right now.

The DBCI is produced by Sixteen:Nine’s content partners in Germany, the consulting-events-publishing firm invidis. Sixteen:Nine is helping out with driving awareness and responses.

Between 2009 and 2017, invidis measured the pulse of the digital signage and DooH industry on a quarterly basis (DBCI archive with all results). Although the industry was still in its infancy at the time, the free publication of the quarterly results was always hotly anticipated. Even major market researchers used the data for their models and reports. The firm announced earlier this year that it was spinning the DBCI back up.

Here’s a summary of what came out of the survey for Q1 2023.

Survey link …