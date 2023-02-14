Chalk Elevated To VP Sales For BrightSign

February 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Analytics tell me readers aren’t all that interested in news about new hires and titles at companies, but BrightSign ships a LOT of little purple media play-out boxes, so news of who is now running sales at the Silicon Valley company will matter to all kinds of resellers and integrators.

Misty Chalk has been bumped up to VP Sales, Americas, having already had senior sales roles at the company since joining in 2018. Chalk takes over from Frank Pisano, who left last month to take on the job of CEO at Bluefin International, a custom display manufacturer that uses a lot of BrightSign gear for its retail merchandising applications.

“Misty’s enthusiasm and tenacity have served her well at BrightSign since joining us five years ago. Successfully managing our government sales organization first at the regional level and then countrywide demonstrated that she doesn’t shy away from taking on big challenges,” says BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “We are fortunate that Misty is embracing her new responsibilities, and I have every confidence that she will thrive in her new role.”

Pisano’s departure also led to Tim Valley being appointed Director of Commercial Sales.