Pisano Takes On CEO Role At Bluefin

January 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Congratulations to Frank Pisano, who has stepped into the role of CEO at Atlanta-based Bluefin International, starting this week.

Frank is well known in the North American industry for his years as a sales exec with Milestone (Chief) and more recently as VP Sales, Americas for BrightSign. He’s going from a company that makes media players fitted inside smaller custom all-in-one LCD displays, for jobs like retail merchandising, to the company that’s making and marketing those displays.

A big, big change for Pisano is that now the company he works for is in the same city, as opposed to across the US in Silicon Valley. He started letting people know in mid-December of the move.

Well done, Frank. I assume Randy Guy, who owns Bluefin, is still active in the company. It started more than 20 years ago producing swag for companies – fist USB thumb drives and then digital picture frames. The latter got the company into digital signage.

In other HR moves, Evangeline Figg also has a new gig this week. After several years with Scala, Indy-based Figg has taken on a sales manager role with Crestron.