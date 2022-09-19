Why You Should Use 3D Illusion Content At Your Trade Show Booth, And How To Do I

September 19, 2022 by guest author, Jake Berg

Guest Post: Jake Berg, Render Impact

Advancements in technology have allowed for LED walls to open a whole new market for high impact digital art. 3D and VFX designers now have endless opportunities to create stunning visual content for digital displays.

Not only will using compelling 3D illusion content help your brand stand out against the competition in a busy trade show environment, but it will also create a truly memorable experience. From captivating forced perspective environments, to breathtaking anamorphic designs, let’s dive into a few different ways to use 3D illusion content on your next trade show booth LED video wall.

Display Sizes, Pixel Pitch, and Viewing Distance

It’s important to consider the technological side of LED displays, and to understand how display sizes, pixel pitch, and viewing distance work together to create a high quality viewing experience. Since the resolution of a screen is determined by the total number of pixels, pixel density determines how high the resolution of a display is. On LED screens, pixel pitch and viewing distance are factors that must be considered as they affect the content displayed on the screen.

Pixel pitch refers to the density of pixels, which is usually measured in millimeters. Pixel pitch is measured from the center of one pixel to the center of an adjacent pixel. On an LED screen, the lowest controllable element is one LED, meaning the pixel pitch on an LED screen would be the distance between each LED. The closer the LEDs are, the higher the quality of the display will be. Higher pixel pitch results in lower resolution, while lower pixel pitch creates higher resolution images.

When determining the correct pixel pitch for your LED video wall, it is important to consider the optimal viewing distance (OVD) for your display. Smaller pixel pitch will result in higher resolution, which is perfect for closer viewing. Pixel pitch for indoor displays typically ranges from 1.25mm up to 4mm, and a general formula to calculate the OVD is: pixel pitch (mm) /(0.3~0.8) = optimal viewing distance (mm).

Anamorphic Illusion created by Render Impact for NanoLumens InfoComm Booth 2022

Forced Perspective vs. Anamorphic

Let’s talk about forced perspective vs. anamorphic 3D illusions. While either of these techniques are sure to WOW your targeted audience, it’s beneficial to understand the differences to better decide which type of 3D content would be the best fit for you.

Forced Perspective

Forced perspective is achieved by manipulating our visual perception by use of scaled objects viewed from specific vantage points. Optical illusions are used that, as the name states, force objects to appear closer, further away, smaller, or larger than they actually are. This technique uses motion graphics, animations, and VFX in exciting ways to create 3D environments and depth on flat 2D screens.

Anamorphic

Another technique to create a 3D world on a 2D plane is called anamorphosis. In today’s motion graphics and VFX world, anamorphosis means viewing content on a display from a certain position that creates the illusion of a three-dimensional environment. Anamorphic illusions are a great way to engage audiences and start conversations among visitors to your booth. Want a life-sized car to pull up at your next event? No problem with anamorphosis!

Content Strategy

Content strategy ensures that your creative vision is in line with your business goals. When deciding what content is to be included on your LED display, consider what your goals are, who your audience is, and how the content will benefit your brand. Efficient planning of your content leads to greater success, and a display that will WOW trade show attendees.

The Importance of Using Branding Assets

Using branding assets as part of your content strategy and on your LED display will help audiences to recognize your brand, and the WOW-factor that 3D illusion brings to the table is sure to help your brand resonate with viewers. Some brand assets to consider using in your display include your brand’s name, logo, colors, or a mascot. Using an intriguing LED display with unique brand assets will get conversations going, draw a larger audience to your booth, and help trade show attendees remember your brand. Get creative!

ABOUT THE WRITER Jake Berg is the Business Development Manager for Render Impact by SPI, a multimedia design studio focused on creating high impact content for digital displays of all shapes and sizes using VFX, CGI and 3D animation. Render Impact is best known for creating WOW-factor experiences on unique LED walls.