Merger Of Exertis And Almo Pro AV Distributors Leads To Exertis Almo Rebrand, And Re-Org

April 14, 2022 by Dave Haynes

Exertis Almo, says PR, harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing and subject matter expertise of Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV to become the largest and most specialized value-added North American Professional AV distributor. The rebranding process will continue through the beginning of May.

The consolidation process over the winter months has also resulted in the blended companies sorting out the executive org chart, with it being run going forward by Sam Taylor, an EVP and COO.

The Exertis Almo leadership team also has: · John Riley, Sr. Vice President of Sales, East; · Kevin Welling, Sr. Vice President of Sales, West; · Chris Lubick, Sr. Vice President of Sales, Special Markets; · Bill Woodard, Vice President of Product Management; · Rob Ziv, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy; · Melody Craigmyle, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Almo Corporation; · Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing.

The unified entity now has more than 300 employees, 12 distribution facilities and 2.7 million square feet of warehousing space, “providing the specialization and resources its partners need while maintaining the personal distribution approach they expect.”

I believe this set-up is just about pro AV work, and that Exertis Almo is a business unit. Almo alone has some 600 employees, and is a major distributor of non AV stuff like major and premium appliances, consumer electronics, furniture and housewares.

“As a family-run business, we remain steadfast in our loyalty to our channel partners. Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Corporation gives them a pathway towards a future of growth and opportunity with abundant access to more products, services and financial support,” says Almo Corporation President and CEO Warren Chaiken. “Throughout the acquisition, we have worked hard to ensure the transition has been seamless and business has remained as per usual. Sam Taylor was the sure choice to lead the Exertis Almo division as I couldn’t think of a more well-known, well-respected Professional A/V leader in the industry to give resellers and integrators the value-added tools, expertise and access they need to thrive.”

Almo is well-known for in-person and, in 2020-21, virtual road show/conferences. Exertis Almo is hosting its first fully unified event – E4 Experience Chicago – on May 3rd, and joint partner participation means the event is using the largest exhibit hall space since the E4 program was launched in 2009. That likely explains why Chaiken is not part of this org chart.

Exteris and Almo are part of DCC, an Irish firm that operates across three markets: energy, healthcare and technology and employs approximately 15,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In its financial year ended 31 March 2021, DCC generated revenue of £13.4 billion and operating profit of £530.2 million.