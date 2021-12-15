Exertis/DCC Says Almo Acquisition Makes It Largest Pro Av Distributor In North America

December 15, 2021 by Dave Haynes

More consolidation news out of the pro AV sector this morning, with word that the big global technology distributor Exertis has acquired a U.S. rival, Almo Corporation.

The deal is technically DCC Technology doing the deal, with that Irish company doing business as the Exertis brand. It comes on the heels of Exertis also acquiring Stampede – another U.S. distributor – back in July 2018.

DCC/Exertis suggests the deal makes it the largest specialist Pro AV business in North America. The acquisition is the biggest yet in the history of DCC plc.

Says the PR:

Almo will continue to be operated by the Chaiken Family, with Warren Chaiken as President and CEO and Gene Chaiken as Chairman. The combined Exertis and Almo Pro AV divisions will in due course be led by Sam Taylor, current Executive Vice President & COO of Almo Pro AV. Shortly after the completion of the integration, the combined business will be rebranded as Exertis Almo Pro AV.

John Dunne, a long-time senior executive with Exertis, currently leading the Exertis Pro AV team in North America, will join the Almo executive team and help lead the integration. The Premium Appliances and Mainstream Appliances divisions will continue to be led by Steve Terry and Jack Halperin respectively – both industry veterans in those markets.

Exertis’ expanded North American operation becomes a $2.4 billion business overseen by Martin Szpiro, Managing Director of Exertis North America. It forms part of the international expansion strategy of Exertis International, under Managing Director Clive Fitzharris.

Background from PR:

Alongside its Pro AV business, Almo Corporation is the largest distributor of mainstream appliances, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of products including full kitchen packages with essential appliances to small and medium-sized retailers throughout the U.S. In addition, it is the leading distributor of premium appliances, serving retailers and builders designing luxury residential installations for refrigeration, ventilation and cooking in both indoor and outdoor settings. Almo’s thriving business in consumer appliances and lifestyle products will add scale to Exertis North America’s business in the consumer channel.

Almo’s 75-year-old, third-generation, family-owned business brings 660 employees, nine distribution centers and more than 2.5 million square feet of warehousing space across North America. Almo Corporation will benefit from leveraging Exertis’ financial resources and supply-chain logistics, delivering to its vendors and partners a host of improved business opportunities, efficiencies and potential for profit. The acquisition will provide Exertis North America with increased back-end economies of scale allied to the front-end specialization that will add multiple benefits for all its vendors and partners.

Exertis is a wholly owned subsidiary of parent company DCC plc, a FTSE 100 company, with offices in Europe, North America, Middle East and China, representing 2,400 brands. In 2021, it had a turnover of £4.483 billion (about $8B USD).