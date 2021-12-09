Tech-Filled SoFi Stadium’s CTO Set For Keynote At DSE; Sony In As Sponsor/Exhibitor

December 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The company re-booting DSE as Digital Signage Experience has announced a second keynote speaker for the March trade show and conference – the CTO of a technology-filled new sports stadium in Los Angeles.

Skarpi Hedinsson oversees the technology set-up for SoFi Stadium – the home field for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams AND the Los Angeles Chargers. SoFi is also home to the Super Bowl in February, and will host the the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Hedinsson’s keynote is being framed as a behind-the-scenes look at how the facility’s operators are “changing the way the industry thinks about live event content.” The stadium has a 70,000 square-foot dual-sided center-hung LED halo display from Samsung, as well as five levels of LED fascia display in the seating bowl. The stadium also has the “first and only 4K end-to-end video production” in sports.

“Not only is SoFi Stadium the most impressive sports venue in the world, but it is part of a bigger mixed-use development at Hollywood Park,” says David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “Every attendee, no matter which sector they come from, will benefit from his keynote.”

The event in Las Vegas has keynotes each day, and earlier announced Refik Anadol – arguably the best-known person in the emerging field of large-format generative art – is also lined up to present.

DSE also announced another large exhibitor for the show – with Sony taking a large booth and signing on as a presenting sponsor. Questex so far lists 13 exhibitors for the March show – which might be regarded as feeble to some observers. I don’t have any insider knowledge but assume there is a strategy to dribble the larger booths out over time, as one thing I do know is Sony was signed on weeks ago. I also assume a hell of a lot of smaller budget exhibitors are continuing to watch what’s going on with COVID-19 and its impacts on travel plans and budgets.