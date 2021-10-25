Rebooted DSE Lines Up Data Viz Artist Refik Anadol As Keynote Speaker

October 25, 2021 by Dave Haynes

In a move I would describe as cheeky, the team pulling together the DSE reboot in March has announced its keynote speaker – just as InfoComm starts its exhibits and conferences this week in Orlando.

It’s a great “get” for Questex – Refik Anadol, the most known and arguably successful creator in the emerging discipline of visualized data for big digital surfaces.

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 has Anadfol doing the keynote and no doubt explaining what he does and how he does it.

Says the announcement:

Anadol produces enthralling and immersive media art, which lies at the intersection of art, architecture, science and technology. His body of work addresses the challenges, and the possibilities, that ubiquitous computing has imposed on humanity, and what it means to be a human in the age of AI. Anadol also explores how the perception and experience of time and space are radically changing now that machines dominate everyday lives.

Anadol owns and operates Refik Anadol Studio and RAS LAB, the Studio’s research practice centered around discovering and developing trailblazing approaches to data narratives and AI.

Anadol’s global projects have received numerous awards and prizes. He has been engaged by leading tech companies, groundbreaking researchers and cutting-edge thought leaders to produce projects that have been featured at iconic landmarks, museums and festivals shown in over 50 cities, spanning six continents.

Anadol recently got wide attention when NFT versions of one of his data-driven pieces were sold for an aggregate of $5M USD, via a Sotheby’s auction.

I did a podcast with Anadol back in August 2018: