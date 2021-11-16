High-End Guangzhou Restaurant Uses Projection On Walls, Table To Create Immersive Dining Experience

November 16, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is a fine-dining restaurant in the south China port city of Guangzhou that set up a dedicated VIP dining room that uses wall and overhead projection to create an immersive dining experience.

The restaurant adopted a unique “Maritime Silk Road” theme that relates a time when that area was not the world epicenter of electronics production and was instead a merchant ship por

“Guests in its VIP dining room are treated to breathtaking visuals on all four walls featuring a bustling wharf with merchant ships sailing along the harbor, and scenes of docked ships having their goods unloaded by port workers,” says Christie Digital in a press release outliving the project, which uses its projectors and software. “A round table that accommodates 12 is also transformed into a projection canvas showcasing lively animated images of a thumb-sized chef serving up virtual steaks in front of each guest.”

The projections are accomplished by 13 Christie laser projectors fitted on the ceiling of the VIP dining room. They were installed and commissioned by Zhongqing Yingye Group.

Ten Christie DWU760-iS laser projectors, each with a brightness of 7,150 ISO lumens, were employed to display brilliant images on the four walls measuring 5.6 meters wide x 3.5 meters high. Projections on a pillar and tabletop were achieved using three DWU760-iS laser projectors strategically installed, warped and blended with in-built Christie Twist to deliver the optimal visuals. All projectors are also equipped with Christie Mystique software for quick installation, alignment, calibration and maintenance of multi-projection systems.

The deployment of multiple Inspire Series projectors, adds Christie, has enabled this fine-dining establishment to offer a unique space where distinguished guests can enjoy an immersive, multi-dimensional, and novel dining experience. The displayed content can be customized to fit the occasion and guests can immerse themselves in a realistic virtual world as they feast in style

“Over the years, we have seen a greater number of consumers eager to partake in a more immersive, interactive and novel culinary experience. We are pleased that this fine-dining restaurant in Guangzhou has placed its trust in our new Inspire Series laser projectors to deliver a brand-new dining concept,” says April Qin, sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie.

The projection mapped/immersive dining thing has been done for several years, but like most things, it’s improved with more brightness, lasers instead of lamps, and software that makes things like precision mapping and edge-blending of multiple projectors fast and mostly easy. The closest cousin to this job is, a little weirdly, a one-off restaurant in Syracuse, New York.