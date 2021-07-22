Syracuse Restaurant Goes To Town With Projection Mapping For Immersive Dining

The notion of using projection-mapping to create immersive dining experiences in restaurants is not entirely new, but a Syracuse, NY restaurant really goes to town with the concept – with visuals not only on the table, but the surrounding walls.

The Spot 625 Restaurant uses Optoma short-throw projectors and a lot of custom content to deliver visuals in a dedicated, segregated room, and not the whole restaurant.

The projectors are 6,000 lumens lasers, and the project was put together by Quantum Visual Entertainment. The place opened recently and the local paper did a detailed piece based on a visit.

Pretty cool. The other projection mapping ones I have seen for dining have focused on the tables, and all the way down to the plates.