SageNet Merges Capabilities From Convergent Acquisition Into Full Meal Deal Digital Signage Solution

October 5, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Tulsa-based managed network services provider SageNet has revealed its intentions and use of the intellectual property and insights it got from acquiring Atlanta-based Convergent earlier in the year – launching a suite of integrated SageVIEW Digital Signage solutions.

The solutions combine Convergent’s content creation and integration capabilities and Digital Signage as a Service (DSaaS) approach with SageNet’s managed IT services platform.

Says the PR:

With the integration of the two companies’ extensive capabilities complete, SageNet now offers retailers, agencies and brands one of the industry’s most comprehensive place-based digital experience platforms. The new SageVIEW ecosystem consists of four solution suites offered à la carte, turnkey or as DSaaS, which includes hardware, software and services for a flat monthly fee:

Sage VIEW Impact leverages hyper-targeted media signage to connect retailers with consumers in three specialty areas: In-store, Outdoor (drive-thru, curbside, pumpside, EV) and Menu boards.

leverages hyper-targeted media signage to connect retailers with consumers in three specialty areas: In-store, Outdoor (drive-thru, curbside, pumpside, EV) and Menu boards. Sage VIEW Inspire combines motivational content with site-specific business information sourced from internal systems, to inspire employee engagement in the workplace and drive increased sales, improved operational performance and stronger employee retention.

combines motivational content with site-specific business information sourced from internal systems, to inspire employee engagement in the workplace and drive increased sales, improved operational performance and stronger employee retention. Sage VIEW Experience Labs is a team of dedicated creatives, technologists and application specialists applying digital engagement best-practices to achieve a company’s business objectives with content development, data integration, interactivity and analytics.

is a team of dedicated creatives, technologists and application specialists applying digital engagement best-practices to achieve a company’s business objectives with content development, data integration, interactivity and analytics. Sage VIEW Services is the core of the SageVIEW ecosystem and what truly differentiates SageVIEW from traditional hardware or software-driven approaches.

is the core of the SageVIEW ecosystem and what truly differentiates SageVIEW from traditional hardware or software-driven approaches. SageVIEW Professional Services, centered in SageNet’s National Logistic Center, gets clients to Day 1 with design, configuration, test and turn-up, and installation services.

SageVIEW Managed Services ensure a sustainable and scalable ongoing digital experience, with system management, monitoring, maintenance, field support, analytics and optimization.

SageNet’s digital signage efforts are focused on five distinct markets: C-stores and QSR (where it has a big client lists), Banks/Credit Unions, Retail and Brands/CPG within retail environments.

“We created SageVIEW after asking customers what they really wanted to accomplish with place-based digital experiences,” says SageNet CEO Brad Wise. “Now we have all the pieces in place to offer everything they asked for – a services-first digital experience that is engaging and resilient. From design to deployment and monitoring to maintenance, this new SageVIEW ecosystem frees companies to focus on their business objectives while we take care of the systems and services that make the signage network work.”

Industry vet IV Dickson, SageNet’s VP of Digital Experience, suggests COVID has changed the retail landscape and heightened the need for digital signage. “Customers expect a holistic, engaging digital experience,” said Dickson, “one that is flexible and that can adapt and remain relevant over time. Our new suite of SageVIEW solutions isn’t just plug and play – it’s plug and maintain/sustain. It embodies SageNet’s services-driven approach. The fact that we have a network background further elevates what we can do. A services-driven digital signage ecosystem gets you to Day One and keeps going to Day 1,000, Device 1,000, Store 1,000 and beyond. Much of the secret to sustainability at Day 1,000 occurs long before Day One.”

Offering the full-meal deal to customers makes a lot of sense, particularly for large companies that don’t want a pile of vendors “partnering” on a solution, and for retail companies that have relatively thin head offices and IT resources much more focused on security, core business systems and payment processing. The “one throat to choke” thing plays well.

The counter-argument is you have a company that was maybe working with CMS companies to get deployments in the field and manage them, and now SageNet has its own competing offer. On balance, full-meal deal is likely the better path – as you can own the customer and are not pushed and pulled by third-party decisions and development roadmaps.