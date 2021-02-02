SageNet Acquires Convergent, Boosting The IT Services Firm’s Turnkey Digital Signage Chops

SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has acquired Convergent, the longtime digital signage solutions provider operating out of suburban Atlanta.

Convergent will now be branded as Convergent, a SageNet Company, and the leadership in Atlanta and Toronto will “operate as usual as the integration process proceeds.”

Convergent, until this deal a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, was an early adopter of the idea of managed and turnkey services in the digital signage sector – with upfront consulting, a good creative team, and network ops center.

SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard says the acquisition strengthens SageNet’s position. “Bringing the already extensive capabilities of our two companies together creates an organization with uniquely broad yet focused expertise,” says Woodard. “Both companies have tremendous experience deploying large, widely dispersed multisite networks with an emphasis on reliability at scale.”

“Combining Convergent’s proficiency in data integration and hyper-targeted marketing,” he adds, “with SageNet’s full lifecycle methodology, cybersecurity expertise, multiple NOC/SOCs and nationwide support organization creates a digital experience partner with unrivaled capabilities.”

“The market is currently fragmented, with many companies offering digital signage but few providing turnkey solutions. Even fewer monitor and maintain a system after its launch. Fewer still offer advanced data and device integration. With this acquisition, SageNet is perfectly positioned to provide customers everything they need for a truly holistic and engaging digital experience,” says Woodard.

This makes sense. SageNet’s DNA is in IT services, and it has been hiring signage industry vets like IV Dickson and Rob Suffoletta to bring on expertise, insight and business ties. Now they’ve acquired a firm that focuses on this stuff, and gives SageNet client references outside of its main digital signage work to date, in convenience stores.

Convergent says it has about 45,000 media play-out devices under its control, a lot of that in retail, gas stations and the financial sector.