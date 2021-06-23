ISE’s London Micro-Show On Today, Tomorrow; Looks Small, But AV People Happy To Be There

The London micro-ISE show is on today and tomorrow, and it appears to have the same sort of dimensions and foot traffic as the one earlier in the month in Barcelona.

It is a hybrid virtual and in-person show and the photos and tweets appearing online suggest a few things:

UK AV people are just happy to get out of their home bunkers and hit a trade show that has other people who do the same thing;

The social distancing thing makes for odd-looking conference sessions, but safer ones. I’m OK with not being crammed together, at any time!;

A visitor could be through this in an hour, if not attending conference sessions. Maybe less if the visitor interests are narrow.

None of this should be surprising, nor is this indicative of the state of ISE. The real ISE is set for Barcelona in February, and hopefully by then we’re back to activities that look and feel a lot more normal in size and scope.

I just got my second jab Tuesday, so now I can actually think about travel. InfoComm remains the most likely first post-COVID show I’ll attend in person. An actual event…! Great to see things returning to normal. ? @ISE_Show #ISELiveAndOnline #ISE2021 pic.twitter.com/pshCO0PiKm— Robert Brown (@mrbrandbrown) June 23, 2021 We’re extremely excited to be at @ISE_Show today!



For many, including ourselves, it is the first exhibition that we have attended in person in a while.



Make sure to come and say hello if you see either of our two intrepid adventurers: Roland and Lucy.#ISE2021 #ISELondon #AV pic.twitter.com/ICOVyYfvtq— Copper Leaf Media (@copperleaf_m) June 23, 2021 Enjoying a great afternoon at @ISE_Show Well done for making the best out of the situation!! pic.twitter.com/4HZQSVljKr— Anna Valley (@WeAreAnnaValley) June 23, 2021 AWE's Sales Director Paul Mott is at the Ring stand L-222 at @ISE_Show London today & tomorrow, head down there and say hi ?



AWE is the UK Residential Integration market channel partner for the @ring X Linehttps://t.co/qDEVZdBqWG pic.twitter.com/9k1RDTkZSf— AWE Europe Ltd (@awe_europe) June 23, 2021