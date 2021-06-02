ISE Barcelona Photo Gallery Already Up

The mini-ISE in Barcelona came and went in a blink, it seems, and while the two-day event ended there earlier today, the organizers already have a photo gallery up.

You can see the images here …

I did NOT have the time – stupid-busy, not good ‘cuz the weather finally improved here – to take in any of the virtual presentations, but thinking they might be available on demand to watch at some point.

ISE has another regional event later this month in London, June 23-24.

I have not seen numbers for this event, but they won’t be all that enlightening anyway, given that there is nothing to compare them to, as they’re one-offs done for these strange times. #ISELiveAndOnline Day 2 – completed!



Here are some highlights from the show floor at #ISEBarcelona… pic.twitter.com/raBeL3nWvp— ISE (@ISE_Show) June 2, 2021