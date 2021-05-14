Noodles Pop From LED Screen With Anamorphic Creative Project In Beijing

This is a particularly good example of anamorphic three-dimensional creative on a street corner DV LED display.

It is above a corner building in a Beijing shopping district, and like many to most of these visuals we’re seeing a lot of these days, the effects work best when viewed from a specific angle.

The creative celebrates Chinese cuisine – especially noodles – but ironically the content was produced by a Moscow team at Raduga Design. Lotsa photos on this Behance page.

This recent podcast goes into how these things work, and their limitations, like viewing angles.