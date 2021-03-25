Huge LED Mesh Screen At Vegas NFL Venue Coming Down, Months After Initial Install

Hat Tip to LV resident Tom McGowan

The huge transparent LED mesh display that lines one side of the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas is coming down … temporarily.

The 27,600 sq. ft. display on the facade of Allegiant Stadium is being temporarily removed so work can be done to tweak the mounting structure. The work is being done on direction from the local government, and while the local news coverage is a little fuzzy, it appears the issue is with clamps that hold the panels in place are obstructing sightlines.

The media mesh screen, says the LV Review-Journal, can display images on a portion of the stadium exterior facing Interstate 15 but not impede the view of those looking out from inside the stadium.

None of the supporting structural steel on the stadium will need to be modified as part of the work, but some of the clamps that hold the screens in place will need to be repositioned, according to the documents.

The video board stands 80 feet tall and stretches 345 feet long and is the largest exterior sign at Allegiant Stadium.

The LED display was installed last year and lit up in September, but the sign was not fully operational for the first Sin City season for the relocated Raiders team. Very little went right in 2020, so this situation all makes sense. Crews are revising the positioning of the media mesh panels on Allegiant Stadium. None of the supporting structural steel framing need to be modified, but relocation of some of the structural steel clamps is needed. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/CBAyhCLxjE— Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 22, 2021