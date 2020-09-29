Bankruptcy File On DSE Says No Money Available To Pay Creditors

Now that the dust has kinda settled on the news a week ago that the live events company behind Digital Signage Expo had entered bankruptcy proceedings and the show was dead, the business realities are growing more apparent.

There will be no show in November – after the show was postponed from the end of Q1 to Q2 and then ultimately to Q4. Those companies hoping to see money back from Exponation, for things like exhibit deposits, appear to be out of luck.

The Atlanta court processing the Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings has sent a form around to creditors suggesting there’s no food in the cupboard, so please don’t chase us around looking for money back. At least not now …

The form says:

No property appears to be available to pay creditors. Therefore, please do not file a proof of claim now.

If it later appears that assets are available to pay creditors, the clerk will send you another notice telling you that you may file a proof of claim, and stating the deadline.

While most of the comments after news broke last week focused on the positive contribution the show made to the industry in its more nascent years, at least one comment likely represents the point of view of vendor and attendees who are out real money, and unlikely to see any of it back.

Despite the positive and “they are a victim” tone of this article, it also has to be said that DSE management did not do any effort to organize a virtual event, and never offered refunds, but happily kept the money paid by exhibitors (some of which, like us, paid a year in advance) and even conference attendees (whose tickets from March were not refunded but ‘rolled forward’ for the event in November).

Unfortunate mess.

One thing that got somewhat lost in the shuffle last week was the demise, as well, of Digital Signage Connection, the online publication produced by Exponation. It also had a podcast. There are not a lot of editorial voices covering this industry, so it is sad when one drops off. I always liked the extended, enhanced pieces they did on awards nominees and winners.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.