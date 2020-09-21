DSE 2020 Cancelled; Show Managers Enter Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Process

Exponation, the company that started and run Digital Signage Expo since the mid-2000s, has entered bankruptcy proceedings.
The company sent out word via longtime PR/marketing head Geri Wolff this morning that it has filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, which is described as a liquidation of all assets and permanent closure of the company. The process is now in the hands of trustees.
This is what was sent this morning by the show to vendors:
So if you were still, somehow, thinking that DSE was going to happen in November, that’s now off the table. I don’t know what this means for those exhibitors who had deposits with the show, hoping it would still go ahead despite the pandemic.
I suspect there will be a bit of a shit storm over that, though you would have had to be naive as hell not to see some version of this coming.
This is unfortunate, as Exponation is a family-owned and run company that got absolutely clobbered by the pandemic. Even IF the outbreak was handled better in the US, it would not have happened this year, though. There cannot be a lot of countries, anywhere, allowing large events (though China, ironically, is holding tech trade shows).
A bunch of Exponation staffers are now on the street, looking for new gigs. If you need people who know the industry, particularly in the Atlanta area, they’re likely eager to connect.
The show is now dead, unless revived via somebody picking up the brand and other assets through liquidation procedures. But the show has been declining for many years, despite the spin and hard work of Chris Gibbs and his team. Attendance had capped out and was not moving significantly up, prompting the spin line that the show was all about quality of attendees, not quantity.
I was watching exhibitor lists before COVID was an issue and the 2020 show in late March was tracking well below the number for 2019, and was padded by booths that were actually non-exhibitor areas – like relaxation zones or stands for some trade publishers who inexplicably wanted to have stands.
Personally, I’ve been expecting DSE to shut down for the last five years, and you could see vendors migrating either to vertical specific trade shows (like NRF) or to conferences that offered curated matchmaking between end-users and vendors. You could also see how some of the largest vendors were doing cost-benefit analyses – like LG – and deciding to either not show up with a stand at all, or dramatically downsize the presence.
At the end of the 2019 show, I walked out with a couple of people to the ride-share zone and told them I was fairly sure that was the last DSE. Turns out I was right, but thought it was going to be a demise led by business modeling, not a contagion.
I have also maintained, forever, that while I wasn’t convinced about the format working anymore, the digital signage industry NEEDS some sort of annual gathering in North America. I’m not convinced it needs to be a full-tilt trade show, but there is a convention element to all this. The week was when the regional chapters, so to speak, of the industry gathered.
DSE was a few days each year when people from across the industry got together to share ideas and forge new ties. I don’t think the replacement is a week of open houses and cocktail parties, bridging some conferences, in New York each fall.
So what happens now is unclear. ISE and InfoComm are trade shows that include much of the vendor ecosystem, with ISE large enough to dedicate a full hall to digital signage. The digital signage presence in InfoComm has always been, and may always be, scattered and lacking cohesion because the largest exhibitors – the display manufacturers and the display mounts and enclosures people – have booth positions around the hall that they’ve locked down for years, and serve many interests at these shows that have little or nothing to do with “signage”. I don’t think InfoComm can herd the big guys into a focused zone when they have front row or main walkway positions.
ISE’s digital signage hall hives a lot of ecosystem companies together, but the display and mounts majors are scattered all over. Maybe that will change when (and frankly if) ISE happens in Barcelona in June.
Thanks to Chris Gibbs, Angelo Varrone and the other Exponation people, present and alumni, who have been putting on this show for all those years. It is clear they tried – SO HARD – to keep the event alive, shifting it twice this year. They’ve worked hard every year.
As noted, I had concerns about its relevance as a generalist show in a time when verticalization was happening. But the show, no matter its size, was ALWAYS professionally run and looked good.
It was around the industry in its infancy and helped the industry mature and evolve, and its demise creates a void. There will be people smiling and saying “I told you so.” There will be people raising a stink about lost deposits.
But it is important to remember the industry needs a focal point and gathering, and now we don’t have one.
9 thoughts on “DSE 2020 Cancelled; Show Managers Enter Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Process”
Sorry to hear about this. I helped launch DSE from a pavilion organized by my company Activelight into a stand-alone show with Chris and Angelo. I was always proud of how they worked to grow the show and the DS business. It was a great place to meet my clients and colleagues in the industry each year. But I agree with you about the changes in the business and declining relevance and support. Best of luck Chris, Angelo, Andrea and all.
Dave, thank you for your fair, yet personalized perspective of DSE and the team that has been behind it. Throughout the last 16 years (starting in 2004 I believe), Chris and the Exponation team has put their minds and hearts into each event. They have played a significant role in the growth and maturing of the digital signage industry and all of us in the industry have benefited from their efforts. Although I am sure this is a disappointment and hardship, they should be proud of their significant contributions and successes. Thank you!
Your analysis that it was more than the pandemic that ultimately did them in is accurate, but there are many people in this industry who owe some part of their success to DSE’s platforms and actions. I am one… so thank you to Angelo, Chris and the team at Exponation.
Among the many contributions of Exponation were:
– Creating a platform for education for end users (and vendors) in dire need of it
– Dedication to creating and supporting networking opportunities, even those off the Exponation grid (right, Dave?)
– Support for international interest and involvement in digital signage
– Support for industry startups
– Creation and support of the DSF as the advocate for the insutry, and the subsequent and much-needed quashing of the DSA
Good luck in the future to all involved, and thank you again.
Same story line for kioskcom she and kiosk industry. Now it’s nrf and nra
I read this news with sadness for Angelo, Chris Gibbs and their entire team past and present. I came to DSE back in 2007 or 2008 with this idea that maybe people would pay for quality content and it was vital to me launching Screenfeed.
It was marked on our company calendar every year as we’d take the entire company. We did that because there are very few places where your team can geek out on digital signage, hear perspectives and get education. I will miss the regular check-ins with industry friends on setup day and the ‘opening bell’.
Ken is spot on on the specific contributions of Exponation and we will all continue to reap the benefits for years to come. I expect the digital signage footprint at Infocomm will grow in years to come, but I do hope for an annual ‘gathering event’ that allows companies to showcase in real life and with firm hand shakes again… it will be interesting to see what can be done. Is there a role for DSF here?
Agree with Jeremy, it was the best opportunity for the company to all get together away from the office and take stock of the industry. Thanks to those who worked so hard at it.
With that, the question we all really want the answer to is what happens to the 16-9 mixer? New Year’s Eve in Halifax!
Dave, you may not be convinced that “the replacement is a week of open houses and cocktail parties, bridging some conferences, in New York each fall”, by which I assume you mean New York Digital Week – it seems for some reason that you cannot bring yourself to type those words.
It may or may not be but that is the industry’s decision.
What your readers should note is that in 2018 #NYDSW attracted more attendees than DSE did that year (32 Events, 4,500 attendees, 108 speakers) and in 2019 it did the same, with almost 5,500 attendees.
A London or New York Fashion Week model of business for an industry is surely far better than a “family owned business” that in the end ripped off the industry exhibitors it said that it served. Many small businesses have contacted us already to say that they have lost out to the tune of USD 7,000 – 15,000 from the demise of Exponation.
New York Digital Week. There, I did it ;-]
I think you have done a great job growing and marketing the event and the companion one in London, as I have noted in the past (and even typed NYDSW!), but in my experience the extraordinary high costs of being in NYC for several days isn’t cost-justified by the opportunity to see pretty much the same sales and business development people from various companies over and over again at a bunch of cocktail parties. The DPAA event is good, but Digital OOH is relevant to only a small percentage of people in this ecosystem. I can’t even figure out WTF some of the ad people are blabbering on about, and stopped going.
Your efforts are appreciated and respected. It’s just not for me.
So sad to see this.
Andrea, Chris, Angelo and the full team did so much for everyone in the industry and I owe so much of the opportunities I found over the years to Exponation. The Digital Signage Expo provided a broader spectrum and alternative to the Advertising/DOOH focus of other shows and conferences surrounding digital signage which will be missed.
It’s been an honor to serve on the advisory board and receive awards and recognition for creative / content work over the years. Thanks to all for such a great run.