DSF’s Statement On Demise Of Exponation/DSE

This is the statement from the Digital Signage Federation about the cancellation and (likely) demise of Digital Signage Expo, which announced Monday it was entering the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process.

Since 2011, the DSF has been the official association of the Digital Signage Expo (DSE). During that decade the DSF and DSE, while separate organizations, have worked to advance the interests of the digital signage industry and our members. The DSE, held annually, was a focal point for bringing together our membership.

On September 21, 2020 Exponation, which produces DSE, announced that it is closing its doors and will no longer put on the show.

The leadership of the DSF wishes our friends and colleagues at DSE the best in their future endeavors. The Digital Signage Federation, made up of representatives from member companies, will continue its work on behalf of members, our industry, and those looking to be more educated about digital signage.

Now, more than ever, the tool of digital signage has such an important role to play in creating safe environments and moving our economy forward. When it is allowed and advisable, we look forward to meeting again because our members and our industry needs it.

Soooo … I am on the DSF’s board, but not on the exec, and had no role in this statement. It doesn’t really say much of anything, but what do you say that’s more tangible?

I can’t relate board discussions, other than to say there definitely was not a flurry of calls and messages yesterday saying, “OMG, I didn’t see that coming!!!”

My take (not the DSF’s formal stance):

There has already been some speculation online that maybe the DSF can step up and create its own show or conference, as AVIXA does with InfoComm and ISE. But AVIXA is a much more established organization with a bunch of staff (even with recent layoffs), and a well-established membership and education program that generates revenues and enables it to run shows directly or with an events partner, as it does with CEDIA for ISE.

With DSE no longer operating, the DSF will rely more than ever on membership and micro-credential course fees to run operations. If you have been on the fence, this is an important time to join and benefit from some seriously good on-demand educational programs and from the networking and mentorship of members.

The most expensive tier is just $500, so even in tight times, it’s not much of a financial hit.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.