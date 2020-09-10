Scotland’s Edinburgh Int’l Airport Adds Vast LED Wall To Revamped Check-in Hall

The UK’s AV Magazine has a great piece up online about new digital work done at the international airport outside of Edinburgh, Scotland – with the focal point a super-wide LED display in the check-in hall.

The initial plan was a row of tiled LCDs, perhaps inspired by what was done at Orlando’s airport. But the plan shifted to LED, using Absen 2.5 mm pitch cabinets.

“The installation creates a striking visual for all passengers entering the check-in hall,” Adam Wilson, operations director, EAL, tells AV. “In practical terms, we can clearly display where certain flights and airlines are checking in and show key passenger communications such as security information. The flexibility of the wall means we can also use it for video to showcase destinations we fly to, Scotland or our retail offering.”

Very impressive. Full story with heaps of technical details here ...

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.