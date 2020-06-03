Arreya Develops Return To Work Messaging For Free Download

The digital signage CMS software firm Arreya has been one of the companies to step up and provide free content files to help distribute public service information about the pandemic.

With businesses now re-opening in many jurisdictions, there is a need for content that again reinforces good habits and routines in public spaces and workplaces. Arreya has developed a set of 30-plus stills available for free download and use that are themed around returning to work.

The company, based near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has also developed new PWA and link sharing functionality for pushing signage messaging to desktops, laptops and smartphones.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.