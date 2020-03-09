DSE 2020 Booth Previews: BrightSign Highlighting Growth In BSN.cloud Partnerships

DSE Booth Preview: BrightSign, Booth # 2811

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Come visit BrightSign’s booth to witness first-hand the groundswell of support within the CMS community for our new network management platform for connected BrightSign players. BSN.cloud is riding a wave of momentum with a growing number of CMS solution that aren’t just compatible with BSN.cloud, but integrated right into the workflow.

We’ll be showcasing many of these CMS solutions in our booth (#8211), as well as in the BSN.cloud Partner Pavilion right next door (#8215).

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

This year’s marketing message is all about bringing together the digital signage ecosystem, and showing how so many of the industry’s premier digital signage solutions providers are coalescing around BSN.cloud to make it easier than ever to create and distribute content throughout BrightSign-connected digital signage networks.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Everyone from integrators to resellers to end-user customers will benefit from a visit to our booth, and to the BSN.cloud Partner Pavilion.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been exhibiting at DSE well over a decade. One observation we’ve had over the years is how the industry as a whole (and DSE in particular) has slowly moved in the direction of interoperability. In BrightSign’s case, a great value prop we offer our customers is a CMS-agnostic platform that reflects the wealth of great content solutions currently on the market.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

DSE is always a great opportunity to glimpse what’s next for our industry, so it’s informative to walk the floor and see what’s new. We find it particularly interesting to visit some of the smaller booths and to seek out first-time exhibitors to see emerging trends that may influence the digital signage market in the years to come.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The annual Top Golf Bash is always a highlight. Together with fellow co-hosts Legrand, LG, Epson, SnapInstall, TSI Touch and Reflect, it’s a great opportunity to talk shop and catch up, and also to dust off our golf skills at one of the most entertaining venues in Las Vegas.

Showing at DSE 2020? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.