Exhibiting At DSE 2020? Preview Your Exhibit Here, Free!

Every year 16:9 helps readers planning to attend Digital Signage Expo get a sense of who and what they need to see over a brisk two days on the show floor.

If you have a booked stand, you can fill in this online form that will provide me the content needed to generate a booth preview, including a URL and image of, perhaps, what your presence will look like on the floor.

It’s free, but that doesn’t mean you should treat this as something quick and dirty to knock out. Spend some time to think about what you’d say to people who might ask: “OK, I’ve got a busy two days planned. Why do I need to put you on my must-visit list?”

The previews will all run in 16:9. As mentioned earlier, this is free. DSE does not pay 16:9 to do this, but is certainly happy about it. The service is, I think, helpful. Doing so for a larger show is probably unworkable because of the time needed to put these together.

What you need for completing a preview form:

booth number

booth concept photo, photo from a past show, or product photo

narrative on plans

You can get a sense of what they look like here. About 60 companies submitted in 2019.

Here’s the form URL: https://goo.gl/forms/DAa0DCV8zPN1NiUl2

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.