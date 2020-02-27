DSE 2020 Booth Preview: PresentationPoint To Show How PowerPoint Works Effectively With Signage

DSE Booth Preview: PresentationPoint, Booth # 3032

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

World-leading software for managing digital signage, creating data-driven presentations and real-time user-friendly dashboards.



What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Manage your digital signage in the cloud. Connect your digital signage to real-time data.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

People looking for digital signage software that is easy to use, yet powerful.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

First year, so we are looking forward to checking it out.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Strategic partners and resellers.



What’s your favorite part of the week?

Being able to engage people at our booth.

