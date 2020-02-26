DSE 2020 Booth Preview: TSItouch Offering A Relaxing Getaway On Show Floor

DSE Booth Preview: TSItouch, Inc – Booth # 2416

Why do show attendees need to put your booth on their Must See list?

TSItouch Inc, is the leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions. We are a growing company that has continually exceeded our internal goals. What excites us is the great reputation we have created based on our approach in creating dynamic partnerships with our customers. Our focus and accountability create a value that becomes part of our partner’s internal fabric.

We offer effective and problem-solving touch screen and protective solutions that meet our customers needs. We are known for our excellent quality, product knowledge, customer service, and business integrity.

We do not show product inside of our booth at DSE. However, we do show great hospitality with a free coffee or water in the morning and a more refreshing beverage in the afternoon. The TSItouch booth is known to many as the relaxing getaway booth. We offer a place to sit down, chat, catch up with friends and partners as well as providing the opportunity to create new ones.

We realize many people attending DSE are looking for a digital signage solution that will need a touch screen or protective solution. With that in mind, attendees can come to our booth where we can discuss their needs. From there, we will take them to a partner’s booth who will be offering a digital signage solution. No hard sell at TSItouch.

What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

Our marketing message is quite simple. The world needs more touch and we have the ability and expertise to help the world obtain it. When putting together a Digital Signage solution where a touch screen is needed, give us a call. We will gladly give you options and our recommendations for the best touch screen/technology to meet your needs.

If your customers’ investment in their displays are important to them (especially if the displays are public facing), talk to us about our protective solutions or patented Glass Retention Bezel System (GRBS) for video walls. TSItouch offers a protective solution for nearly any commercial grade display in the industry. Our full steel chassis combined with extremely strong tempered glass provides additional protection to all types of commercial grade displays. The TSItouch Glass Retention Bezel System for video wall displays provides an alternative solution to bonding cover glass. The GRBS is a cost effective, serviceable, and modular solution that allows protective glass to be mounted directly to each display, providing protection to the OEM bezel and displays’ panel.

We would also be glad to help steer you toward our partners who can provide installation, mounting, content and much more.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

Nine years. Over the last few years the show has been getting smaller, but with that, the shows purpose is only getting stronger. The attendees are bringing more specific problems, the vendors are providing more relevant solutions and the discussions are more focused. The show exhibitors have evolved from mostly vendors offering discreet components and a few solution providers to many solutions providers. More and more attendees are end users with real budgets with near term plans to execute.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Friends and partners who want to stop by to say hello and chat. Attendees looking for a digital signage solution who may not know where to start or those who know exactly what they are looking for.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Our team will be looking to develop new partnerships with fellow exhibitors at the show and view as much innovative technology as possible. We will have a specific focus on learning about any new displays making an appearance at the show. We want to be sure that TSItouch has a plan to develop touch interfaces for the next generation of commercial displays.

What is your favorite part of DSE week?

Bolstering the partnerships we have developed and creating new relationships in the industry. TSItouch is employee owned, making our entire company a partnership between our employees. Because of this we hold partnerships in high regard, and we are always looking for new relationships to develop.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.