DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Telelogos Offers Unique, Powerful Digital Signage Platform

DSE Booth Preview: Telelogos, Booth # 1207

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We bring our expertise in data synchronization, security and device management to the digital signage world. As an ISV with over 37 years of experience, we provide a single platform that contains a solution for digital signage, interactivity management, kiosk administration, monitoring, and many other features.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

More than digital signage in one unique platform. If you are looking for a user-friendly, intuitive digital signage solution that also includes a powerful device management tool, then be sure to come see us for a demo! With one platform, we offer the possibility of covering all your signage needs: digital signage, room booking, and device management.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking to deploy a digital signage project, and integrators with whom we can create long-lasting partnerships.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our second year at DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

As software providers, we try to be open to as many hardware brands as possible, believing that the hardware choice should be up to the integrator and client. At DSE, we will be on the lookout for player brands that we can test with our solution.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The mixer on Tuesday evening – we look forward to catching up with industry friends!

